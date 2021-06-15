Suriname’s national food package project is going well





The Surinamese government’s national parcel project, which began its second day on Sunday, has gone very well so far. Soldiers loaded food packages at two locations in Nieuw-Nickerie for transport to Apoera and Wageningen. For Apoera, 700 packages will be transported by pontoon, while for Wageningen 750 packages have been placed in a military truck.

District Commissioner Senrita Gobardhan de Nickerie and Ministers Riad Nurmohamed of Public Works and Gracia Emanuël of Regional Development and Sports assisted with the loading. Stanley Dijksteel, the project coordinator, is satisfied with the support of everyone involved in the project and also satisfied with the positive response on social media.

Dijksteel appreciates that people support the organization. “When all the packages have been loaded, the pontoon will be ready for departure to Apoera tomorrow morning. People then have their packages at four in the afternoon. The district commissioner of the Kabalebo district has already set up all the structures to deliver the parcels directly to the populations, ”said the coordinator.

Most of the 1,100 packages have now been distributed in Coronia. It won’t be long before this district is fully equipped. Dijksteel indicated that there were a few cosmetic flaws, but they were treated well. The focus is now on Apoera and Wageningen to get the more than 1,500 packages to those areas on Monday. Apoera is currently hard hit by Covid-19. Government assistance is now more than necessary.