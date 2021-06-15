Taiwan Reports Largest Chinese Air Force Raid Yet | Abroad

The Chinese air fleet consisted of both fighters and bombers, according to the Taiwanese Defense Ministry. The planes flew near the Pratas Islands controlled by Taiwan and along southern Taiwan itself. The Taiwanese armed forces responded by sending fighter jets into the air as well.

China regards Taiwan as its own territory and more often sends groups of warplanes to the island. It is costing Taiwan a lot of money, much smaller, to keep responding to this. Taiwanese authorities said earlier this year that they would not automatically launch more of their own fighter jets as Chinese planes approach. They want to hunt down intruders more often from the ground with missile systems.

Chinese authorities have yet to respond to the latest incident in Taiwanese airspace. The Communist People’s Republic also received criticism from NATO countries earlier this week. They found that China’s ambitions and behavior pose “systemic challenges” to the world order of mutual agreements and rules.