American newspaper denies author’s profile of black shooter because it is “stereotypical”

At least 13 people were injured in a shooting in the US city of Austin. Now things like this are happening more often in the US, so nothing new so far. More striking is a “new” trend that seems to be increasingly applied in America: a local newspaper refused to share the details of the research post because the description (suspect: “a black man”) would be too “stereotypical” . ..

US media report that two victims of the Austin shooting are in critical condition. But that one of the two alleged perpetrators is a “black man with dreadlocks”, according to the newspaper Austin American-Stateman really one step too far. Naming such facts would be “stereotyping”, so it is best to omit the profile of the perpetrator in this case, in the hope that the perpetrator will be caught somehow.

The US newspaper even went further, because in a statement under the shooting story, the Austin American-Statesman wrote: “Publishing the suspect’s appearance could be bad in fighting stereotypes.

You might be thinking: everything is nice and sweet, but we’re talking about some local dope from the United States. No, it looks more like an emerging trend that will naturally spread from the American continent to the European continent. It’s like that it is customary in the United States to capitalize the designation “black” for a year now.

All the beautiful things, but also all the misery of the United States often unfold a little later in (Western) Europe. We must therefore take into account that we can no longer track certain people because they do not deserve to be presented as stereotypes. Not even when they are suspected of certain (violent) offenses. Putting someone aside like a so-called caricature is after all worse than stating the facts. Has Peter R. de Vries already expressed his expertise on this dangerous development ?!