Top end: the G7 passes agreements on the climate, vaccinations and China

The G7 will do more against climate change, provide a billion vaccines to developing countries and act as a bloc against China’s emerging economic powerhouse. These are the main results of three days of meetings in Cornwall, England, with the seven largest industrialized countries in the West: the United States, Canada, Japan, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. This afternoon has become the final declaration (.pdf) published.

It was agreed to limit the use of coal worldwide. Not only are countries doing it themselves, but they are also freeing up money for alternatives to using coal in developing countries. By 2030, CO2 emissions must be halved and by 2050 economies must be climate neutral.

For the G7, coal can only be used if there is technology to capture emissions. In total, countries must raise $ 100 billion per year for joint climate assistance to poor countries. Countries have not agreed on a specific date when coal should be permanently banned.

The G7 also plans to help developing countries with more vaccines. By the end of 2022, participants want to deliver 1 billion doses. The International Monetary Fund hailed the deal, but said a billion doses was just the start.

Chinese made

A major topic of discussion throughout the summit was China. It was agreed to jointly form a power bloc against China, including the initiative of a large infrastructure project in developing countries. The G7 thus hopes to counter the influence of China in these countries.

There were also a few little teasing shots. The G7 spoke out against forced labor in general, but put the magnifying glass on China. The group wants to “counter state-sponsored forced labor of vulnerable groups and minorities.” This is the forced labor Uyghurs have to do in Xinjiang, western China.

The other six G7 countries have also backed a call by US President Joe Biden to reexamine the origins of the coronavirus, which they say China has not provided enough details on. He has also taken a stand against Beijing’s growing interference in Hong Kong.

Toulouse sausage

There was not only unanimity at the summit. On the sidelines, a riot broke out between the United Kingdom and France over Northern Ireland. The status of Northern Ireland has been one of the most difficult issues in the Brexit negotiations and continues to be a source of tension.

The stumbling block now was a conversation about sausages. Northern Ireland is part of the UK, but because it shares a border with Ireland, the country still follows many EU rules. Goods transported from the rest of Britain to Northern Ireland must therefore be subject to control, this is the agreement with the EU, but these rules are not strictly observed.

At the summit, British Prime Minister Johnson asked French President Macron how he would feel if Toulouse sausages were not allowed to be sold in Paris. Macron then said the comparison did not hold up because Toulouse and Paris are in the same country. According to the British, Macron hinted that Northern Ireland was not part of the UK.