Live Updates on the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Dodo Finance

Saudi Arabia Stands Firm: No Diplomatic Ties with Israel Without Independent Palestinian State

Saudi Arabia has announced its resolute stance on establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, emphasizing that it will not consider such ties without the creation of an independent Palestinian state. The Saudi Foreign Ministry made this declaration, asserting that the Palestinian state should be recognized based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In addition to these conditions, Saudi Arabia also demands an end to Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces. These demands align with the positions upheld by most Arab and Islamic nations.

Interestingly, prior to the recent escalation of violence triggered by Hamas, Riyadh had shown interest in normalizing diplomatic ties with Israel. However, experts believe that the ongoing Gaza war has significantly heightened the potential cost of such normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Acknowledging Saudi Arabia’s continued interest, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the kingdom is still eager to pursue normalized relations with Israel. While this indicates that there may still be room for dialogue and potential progress, the Saudi stance makes it clear that certain conditions must be met for any diplomatic engagement to proceed.

The announcement from Saudi Arabia underscores the significant role and influence of the Palestinian cause in the Arab and Islamic world. The recognition of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders has long been a key demand of these nations.

As the situation in the region remains tense, the international community is closely watching the evolving dynamics between Saudi Arabia and Israel. The outcome of this delicate relationship could have far-reaching implications for regional stability and the prospects for a lasting peace in the Middle East.

