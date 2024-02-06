Dodo Finance: Russian Court Orders Arrest of Novelist Boris Akuni

Headline: Best-Selling Author Boris Akunin Facing Arrest in Absentia for Expressing Support for Ukraine

Subheadline: Crackdown on Critics of Russia’s War in Ukraine Continues as Prominent Writer Faces Charges

Moscow, Russia – Best-selling detective novelist Boris Akunin, whose real name is Grigory Chkhartishvili, has been ordered to be arrested in absentia by a Moscow court. The arrest comes as part of a broader crackdown on critics of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The charges against Akunin stem from a prank call made by pro-Kremlin activists posing as Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which Akunin expressed support for Ukraine. He has been charged with “justifying terrorism,” a serious offense in Russia’s legal system.

Currently residing in London, Akunin faces detention if he dares to return to his home country. The criminal case against him was opened on the grounds of discrediting the army and spreading fake news about the Russian military.

Under Moscow’s strict laws, it is illegal to criticize or disparage the Russian military. As a result, thousands of people have been detained for expressing their opinions on the ongoing conflict. This has led to an exodus of prominent cultural figures who have fled the country in fear of persecution.

Akunin, known for his captivating historical detective novels, is one of Russia’s most widely read contemporary authors. His criticism of the Kremlin’s policies and actions has earned him the label of a “foreign agent” in the past.

The repercussions of Akunin’s arrest extend beyond the legal realm. One of Russia’s leading publishers, AST, has suspended the printing and sale of his books in response to the charges. This move has sparked concerns among supporters of free speech, as it signals a dangerous milestone reminiscent of Stalin’s purges, during which Russian writers were accused of terrorism.

Critics argue that the crackdown on dissenting voices stifles freedom of expression and limits the diversity of perspectives in Russian society. The implications of Akunin’s arrest resonate not only within the literary community but also with those concerned about the erosion of civil liberties in the country.

As the international community monitors this situation closely, the fate of Boris Akunin hangs in the balance. The charges leveled against him highlight the increasing restrictions on freedom of speech and the shrinking space for dissenting voices in Putin’s Russia.

