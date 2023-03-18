Dutchman detained in Italy at US request on suspicion of aiding ‘world famous’ DJs in tax evasion | Abroad

Italian police have arrested a 64-year-old Dutchman in the province of Perugia. She did so at the request of US authorities. The 60-year-old is charged with conspiracy to commit large-scale tax evasion in the United States.

He is said to have developed serial models for tax evasion on behalf of two “world famous” electronic dance music DJs who live in the United States. The US tax authorities would have been disadvantaged for more than 100 million dollars.

The fraud used a system of companies and trusts located in tax havens or “non-cooperative jurisdictions” for tax purposes. This is what the Italian news agency Ansa quotes in the report of the criminal investigation department of Umbria, which is also called the “green heart” of Italy.

New York District Attorney

The district court prosecutor for the Southern District of New York accuses the Dutchman of “conspiracy to defraud the government”. US federal tax authorities have traced back to the 1960s through an investigation into an organization of “professionals and consultants” who, since 2012, have been dedicated to “developing and delivering sophisticated international tax avoidance schemes to wealthy clients with of global income”. to the Italian detective report.

According to Ansa, the fact that the suspect could be located in the province of Perugia was partly due to an exchange of information between the Italian financial police (GDF) and its liaison officer at the embassy in Washington. The umbrella organization of the police, Interpol, had transmitted two possible locations of the Dutchman, including one in Valfabbrica.

Car with Dutch registration

Members of riflemen went several times to the address in question and saw there on Thursday a “multi-cylinder car” and a Dutch license plate. Suspecting that the suspect might be in the building – where, according to reports, he vacationed several times a year – they took action. The police rang the doorbell and moments later came face to face with the wanted Dutchman. They arrested him and took the 60-year-old to their district post in Assisi, about 15 kilometers to the south.

After interrogation, he was transferred to Perugia prison. The fraud suspect will remain there for the time being pending the US extradition request.

