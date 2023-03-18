Report: Trump misrepresented nearly $300,000 in foreign gifts | Abroad

Former U.S. President Donald Trump misreported nearly $300,000 in foreign gifts during his 2017-2021 tenure, House Committee House Democrats say in a preliminary report US representatives responsible for overseeing the government.

By law, the US president must declare gifts worth more than 415 dollars (388 euros). These gifts would then be considered the property of the United States government. In the case of more valuable personal gifts, the president has the option of buying them back from the government and keeping them. In all cases, donations must be nominative.

But Trump did not do that, the report says. The ex-president and his family would have received gifts from countries such as China and Saudi Arabia, worth 291,000 dollars (about 275,000 euros).

saudi dagger

Among the undeclared gifts is a Saudi dagger worth $24,000 (about $22,000). Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law who guided delegations to the Middle East under the ex-president as a White House aide, is said to have purchased this dagger.

The relevant authorities do not know where the other gifts went, the report said. Trump also reportedly received a life-size portrait of himself from his Salvadoran counterpart. Moreover, there is no record of any golf clubs the ex-president received from then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The sticks are worth several thousand dollars.

The House Committee now wants to know if and what influence the undeclared gifts have had on US foreign policy.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.