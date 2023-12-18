Dodo Finance: A Strategy to Tire Taiwan without Invasion – NPR

Title: Increasing Military Pressure: China’s Gray Zone Tactics on Taiwan Continue to Escalate

In recent months, China has been employing calculated “gray zone” tactics to increase military pressure on Taiwan. These tactics involve daily military incursions and harassment around the island, without crossing the line into a full-scale invasion. As tensions rise, China has been sending ships and planes to encircle Taiwan and conducting sophisticated military drills simulating a blockade of the island.

The extent of this pressure was evident in September, when Taiwan’s defense ministry recorded a record number of Chinese fighter planes flying in the airspace around Taiwan in a single day. These relentless activities aim to gradually wear down Taiwan without triggering a wider conflict involving the United States and its Asian allies.

China’s military activity around Taiwan has been on the rise since the summer of 2022, particularly after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. It appears that China prefers employing gray zone tactics such as military and economic coercion to intimidate Taiwan and exert influence over upcoming presidential elections.

Sadly, Taiwan is significantly limited in its response to Chinese pressure, compelled to passively react to gray-zone aggression to prevent further escalation of tensions. Consequently, China’s frequent incursions are already straining Taiwan’s pilots and increasing defense costs, creating a substantial burden for the island nation.

China’s ultimate objective through these tactics is to frighten Taiwanese voters into adopting a more pro-China stance. However, recent polls indicate that these intimidation tactics are having the opposite effect, with Taiwanese citizens reaffirming their commitment to their national identity and striving for greater autonomy.

As the situation worsens, there is a growing concern that China will escalate its current tactics. One potential escalation could involve conducting more frequent and lengthy military drills around Taiwan while forming an effective blockade. Both of these actions would significantly intensify the pressure on Taiwan’s sovereignty and its ability to operate independently.

In response to these threats, Taiwan has been actively focusing on recruiting more young pilots to provide relief and recuperation time for its existing pilots. By bolstering their ranks, Taiwan hopes to increase their ability to outlast their much larger opponent.

