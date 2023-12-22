Potential Support for Ukraine: Japan to Provide Patriot Missiles – Dodo Finance

Title: Japan to Send Patriot Missiles to the US, Signaling Shift in Pacifist Policies

In a significant departure from its longstanding pacifist policies, Japan has announced that it will send Patriot air defense missiles to the United States. This move comes after the country changed its arms export rules, allowing for the shipment of finished goods to other countries, rather than just components of licensed equipment.

The decision holds strategic implications, potentially freeing up the US to send its own stockpile of Patriot missiles to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Western powers have been running out of ammunition to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion.

Under the new rules, Japan-made Patriot missiles can only be sent to the US and would require Japan’s approval to be sent to a third country. This arrangement suggests that while Japan replenishes the US stockpile, the US can support Ukraine with its own missiles.

Japan manufactures the Patriot missiles under license from US defense contractors Lockheed Martin and RTX. It is worth noting that the request to amend Japan’s defense export rules reportedly came from the US government, highlighting the deepening cooperation between the two nations.

Moreover, Japan is also considering exporting 155mm artillery shells to the UK, as it manufactures them under a license from BAE Systems. However, Japan’s National Security Council will assess each case individually to determine which equipment should be provided to which country.

These changes in Japan’s defense export rules coincide with the country’s growing concerns over regional security threats. Japan announced its plans to double its military spending to 2% of GDP by 2027, citing China’s and North Korea’s increasing threats. The country fears being entangled in a conflict between the US and China, especially with Beijing’s military aggression and the escalating tension surrounding Taiwan.

Considering Japan’s strategic alliance with the United States, fears persist that the country could become a target as a direct consequence of its partnership. Japan hosts numerous US military bases and boasts the largest concentration of US troops outside of America.

As Japan grapples with its evolving stance on pacifism and navigates an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape, these developments exemplify its determination to assert itself as a responsible and proactive global player in matters of defense and security.

