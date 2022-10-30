Nicola Marples and David Kelly, Trinity College Dublin

ONS News• today, 09:59

Scientists have discovered several new species of birds on the Wakatobi Islands in Indonesia. One of these new species, the Wakatobi honeysuckle, is recognizable by its blue-yellow chest and relatively short wings.

Suckers resemble American hummingbirds and live in the tropics from Africa to Australia. To discover new species within the honeysuckle family, zoologists from Trinity College Dublin collaborated with a team of Indonesian researchers.

On the Wakatobi Islands, southeast of Sulawesi, researchers looked at the previously known steel-breasted sunbird and velvet honeysuckle. They concluded that some of these birds actually belong to previously unobserved species. “It’s amazing that there are still species waiting to be found in this region,” said lead researcher Fionn Ó Marcaigh.

Isolated by short wings

Wakatobi honeysuckle is genetically different from previously discovered species and also looks different. It has darker plumage, a higher song, and shorter wings than the Steel-breasted Sunbird.