Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea have come to a halt again, as Russia withdrew from the grain deal on Saturday. More than a dozen ships will wait on Sunday until they can sail again, reports the Turkish agreement’s coordination center.

The center in Turkey was appointed to keep an eye on things. He coordinates all ships carrying grain across the Black Sea.

Russia suspended the grain deal after Ukraine allegedly carried out attacks on ships near the Crimean port city of Sevastopol on Saturday. According to Russia, it was a drone attack on warships involved in the grain deal.

Until a new agreement is reached, the ships are unlikely to set sail, according to the Turkish coordination center. The United Nations fears a serious food crisis if grain is not transported to large parts of the world.

Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement last summer to resume grain exports. The agreement signed on July 22 has already enabled the export of 9 million tonnes of Ukrainian cereals. The deal was originally supposed to last until at least November 19. The UN hoped to extend the agreement.

The UN wanted the grains deal to tackle acute famine in Africa and Asia. The deal should also ensure lower food prices.