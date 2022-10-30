29 okt 2022 om 16:52Update: 10 uur geleden

South Africa officially crowned a new Zulu king on Saturday for the first time in more than half a century. In front of tens of thousands of Zulus, President Cyril Ramaphosa presented Misuzulu KaZwelithini with a certificate of recognition.

Misuzulu, 49, is the ninth leader of the Zulus. Kingship is a ceremonial function, but it gives him influence over more than 11 million Zulus. The nation represents around one fifth of South Africa’s population.

The Zulu people live mainly in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal. There, Misuzulu, whose name means “strengthen the Zulus”, had already been crowned king in August in a Zulu ceremony.

Misuzulu is the first Zulu king to be crowned since South Africa abolished apartheid in 1994. His father Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu died last year after reigning for more than fifty years. After a period of wrangling and legal battles, Misuzulu is now officially his successor.

Tens of thousands of Zulus attended the ceremony at Durban’s football stadium. Royal regiments with traditional skirts, leopard skins, shields and staves sang songs of praise to their king. Women in brightly colored Zulu hats watched young girls in pleated and beaded skirts dance around the stadium.

The Zulu kings are descendants of the famous King Shaka Zulu. The 19th century leader is still revered for uniting much of the country. He fought against the British colonial lords. He entered into legend by founding the Zulu kingdom. But he was also known for the brutality with which he ruled.

The Zulus celebrate the official coronation of their new king at the Durban Football Stadium. Photo: AFP