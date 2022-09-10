Around $30 billion in flood damage in Pakistan

AFP

Pakistan needs around $30 billion in aid to repair the damage caused by the devastating floods that have hit the country in recent months. So says UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He traveled to Pakistan to see the damage with his own eyes.

Pakistan has been plagued by flooding caused by heavy rains since June. According to the authorities, more than four million fields were destroyed by rainwater and the damage amounted to more than 30 billion dollars. A third of the country is under water and thousands of kilometers of roads have been destroyed, as well as bridges, schools and hospitals.

More than three million inhabitants were affected, at least a thousand died.

Climate disaster

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said his country needs “infinite” help. “Without international support, Pakistan will continue to struggle.” Guterres backs Sharif and makes a similar appeal to the world to support Pakistan in what he calls a “climate disaster”.

AFP UN Secretary General Guterres shakes hands with Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif

Pakistani authorities say the country is suffering the effects of extreme weather events caused by climate change by western countries. “We hope the UN visit will help show the world how Pakistan is one of the ten most vulnerable countries in the world, while contributing less than 1% to global emissions,” the minister said. Pakistani Information, Maryam Aurangzeb.

Experts say Pakistan is responsible for 0.4% of emissions that contribute to climate change, compared to 21.5% in the United States, 16.5% in China and 15% in the European Union.

UN chief Guterres also warned in a message last week about the consequences of climate change, referring to the floods in Pakistan. “Let’s stop sleepwalking,” he said in a video message. “Today it’s Pakistan, tomorrow it could be your country.”

emergency aid

So far, several countries have sent nearly 60 planes to Pakistan with emergency aid. The United Arab Emirates is one of the most generous donors with 26 emergency aid planes. The United States is also helping.