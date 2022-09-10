The two men on a moped who robbed a woman last Wednesday and were then chased by her and run over by a carJermain M., 27, and John A. Dat, 28 reports Surinamese police.

The Paramaribo Regional Assistance Team (RBTP) arrested the two on the evening of Wednesday, September 7. Earlier in the evening, the duo who were seated on a moped stole a young woman’s bag containing a sum of money in euros in the Costerstraat.

The victim got out of his car to open his gate. On this occasion, a man snatched his bag and sat on a waiting moped which drove off at top speed. The woman, who was not injured, followed the suspects in her car and rammed into the fleeing robbers.

John and Jermain fell on the road, but they chose the hare path nonetheless and left the moped behind. The moped was seized pending investigation. Center station police were alerted to the robbery by a general call from the Command Center.

The RBTP, which was in the immediate vicinity, reacted to this tip and, based on the descriptions of the suspects, they were arrested shortly afterwards in the adjacent forest between Prins Hendrikstraat and Costerstraat.

The two suspects were injured and were transferred by the RBTP to the police station in Keizerstraat. From there, they were taken by ambulance to the emergency department of Paramaribo University Hospital. After medical treatment, they were taken to the police station for arraignment.

The moped was seized pending investigation. After coordinating with the Surinamese Public Prosecutor’s Office, John and Jermain were taken into police custody.