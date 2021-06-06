The Monster Process MH17 enters a new phase: “It’s time to respond”
1. What can we expect in the coming period?
For more than a year there were several preparatory sessions and last month also a review of the reconstruction of the aircraft at the Gilze-Rijen military base. The background treatment begins tomorrow. “The process is therefore entering a new phase,” explains journalist Rik Konijnenbelt, who is monitoring the case for RTL Nieuws.
“This is an opportunity for the only suspect who is represented by lawyers to defend himself. It is time for answers and they must come from this suspect. Procedural matters will be discussed on Monday. From Tuesday this will be on the contents … really a Missile Buk that shot down flight MH17? What was the firing location? And what was the exact role of the four suspects?
The research dossier comprises over 40,000 pages. That’s over a hundred files. The file also contains references to thousands of media files such as photos, videos, and websites.
All 298 on board killed
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 took off from Schiphol on July 17, 2014, bound for Kuala Lumpur. The plane will never make it, the Boeing 777-200ER has crashed over eastern Ukraine in a village in the Donetsk region.
All 298 people on board were killed in the crash. There were almost 200 Dutch on the plane. In addition, people from Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, UK, Belgium, Germany, Philippines, Canada and New Zealand were on board. At the start of the MH17 process last March, the names of all passengers were read:
2. Are new facts expected?
Probably, but it won’t be this week.
“In the week following next week, the prosecution will have its say,” says Rabbit Belt. “They will then provide evidence that supports the case bit by bit. They should provide details that they have not disclosed so far.”
3. What about the suspects? Will they show up to court?
The prosecution is currently prosecuting four men for their possible involvement in the plane crash. They are the rebel leader Igor Girkin, his right-hand man Sergei Dubinsky, his assistant Oleg Pulatov and the garrison commander Leonid Chartshenko.
They will not be seen in court. “It’s the pity of this matter,” said Rabbit Belt. “Too bad for the court and the public prosecutor, but especially for the relatives. Only Oleg Pulatov is represented by lawyers. There is also no indication of its presence via a video link. It might not be ideal, but it would be the court. “Give them the opportunity to ask questions.
Poelatov is represented by Councilors Boudewijn van Eijck and Sabine ten Doesschate. They are working with a Russian lawyer.
“Pulatov is the only one defending himself in court. We don’t know what his motives are. He probably wants to prove his innocence, but we’re not sure.”
4. What is the basic treatment for the next of kin?
Rabbit Belt: “I can imagine that it will be a difficult time for those close to us anyway. For example, Pulatov’s lawyers said they would do whatever they can for their client, even if they respect the pain and grief of loved ones. . that are established for the next of kin can be firmly denied in court, which will be painful for the next of kin. “
5. And is it done after two weeks?
In any case, the process will last until 2022. “It is expected that the next of kin will have their say in September. Then the prosecution will begin the investigation in November and the defense will have the opportunity to respond in the spring. “
A few dozen relatives are expected to want to make use of the right to speak in September.