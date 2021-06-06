Two missing tourists are or have been wanted at various locations in Austria. He is a German mountaineer (54) and a 19-year-old Dutchman. The latter has been missing for nearly a week. “He last had contact with his family on Sunday,” a police spokesperson told the site.











Police say the 19-year-old probably hiked the mountains in the Sill Gorge near Innsbruck in southwest Austria. He called his family members around 7 p.m. Sunday night, but the connection was suddenly cut. Did he lose reception or was his cell phone battery dead? We don’t know, ”sighs the spokesperson for the Innsbruck police.

A search was immediately launched Sunday evening. Police deployed a helicopter and sniffer dogs, and enlisted the help of a mountain and water rescue team. The operation gave no trace of the missing Dutchman. He arrived in the Alpine city on Saturday. ,, Apparently for a few days of vacation, ” the spokesperson continues.

The footbridge over the river Sill in the gorge near Innsbruck. © Wikimedia Commons / Aletto



Probing the 19-year-old’s cell phone has so far given nothing. “The plane’s last signal was picked up near Sill Gorge.” Police distributed a photo of him at the request of the man’s family. The name and place of residence of the missing person have not been disclosed.

The police have received information about the Dutchman in recent days. “He would have been seen in other places of Tyrol and even in Styria (in the green heart of Austria, note)”, specified the spokesperson. The tip check has so far given no trace of the 19-year-old. “In the meantime, we will continue to monitor his cell phone.”

a The 19-year-old Dutchman. © Police of Innsbruck



mountaineer

A 54-year-old German mountaineer missing near Leutasch, about 30 kilometers northwest of Innsbruck, has also been wanted since Tuesday. He set off on a journey from Leutasch-Ahrn via the Ahrnplattenspitze, a 2196-meter peak on the border of Austria and Germany, to Unterleutasch.

After he did not return to his accommodation by 11 p.m., his wife reported him missing. She had the last contact with her husband via text message around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. That same evening, a search was launched and continued until 01:25 a.m. The search resumed Thursday at 7 a.m. The Austrian and German mountain rescue services were assisted by four police helicopters. Despite this, no trace of the missing German has been found. The search for the German was also unsuccessful on Friday.

The search for the missing German mountaineer continued yesterday in Leutasch and Scharnitz. © Police



