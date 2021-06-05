The figures are very worrying, according to the Brazilian Climate Observatory. He points out that May is the start of the drought season, traditionally also the start of the logging season. If the trend continues, the Climate Observatory expects another record amount of wood to be harvested in 2021.

Already a lot of forest fires

In the world’s largest tropical rainforest, a relatively large number of forest fires have also broken out over the past month. The number of fires has increased in the last month according to the INPE not been that big since 2007 sins.

“The rainy season is already over and it was a bad (dry) season,” said Marcelo Seluchi, meteorologist from INPE. facing the Reuters news agency. “It will probably be a bad wildfire season.”