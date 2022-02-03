Since last November, the Netherlands has stationed a Hercules transport plane in the capital Bamako, with around ninety soldiers. A few Dutch staff officers are also present in Mali, as well as a group of soldiers supporting an EU training mission. In addition, a Dutchman, Lieutenant-General Kees Matthijssen, leads the UN force in the country, made up of fifteen thousand soldiers.

“Concerned about developments”

But international missions risk being blocked as Mali’s military regime – which came to power in a coup last year – appears to be turning against foreign troops. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague does not yet want to comment on the progress of the missions. “We are very concerned about the developments,” a spokesperson said. “Elections were supposed to be held, but the government has extended the transition period for a maximum of five years. That was not the deal.” The Netherlands is currently consulting with other countries on the progress of the missions.

Last week, the Malians expelled the French ambassador from the country. The government is outraged by the sanctions regarding the postponement of the elections. France, which has played a major role in Mali since 2013, is now considering its presence. Denmark withdrew all of its special forces last week after Malian troops denied them entry into the country.

“We believe it is important to maintain a dialogue with the government,” the Foreign Affairs spokesman said. A defense spokesman stresses that “we want to continue to help the population, and also want to remain active in the Sahel region”. The purpose of the UN mission is to ensure stability and security in North Africa. The French are also fighting extremists in the Sahel.

This may also be possible from neighboring Niger, with which the Netherlands – like the rest of the Western world – has warm government ties. For example, the Netherlands recently had a full embassy again in Niger. The European Union has concluded agreements with the country on the fight against immigration to Europe.

“I am less concerned about how the UN mission is going,” Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said. “I am more concerned about French-led missions. This is why I am also in contact with my French colleague.

russian mercenaries

The Dutch army in Mali could be in additional danger due to the deployment of Russian mercenaries in the country. The Malian regime is allegedly cooperating with the so-called Wagner Group, a kind of “private army” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In this way, Russia wants to increase its influence in the African region, although Russia denies that the mercenaries work for them.

VVD MP Ruben Brekelmans asked parliamentary questions about the situation in Mali. “I am concerned about the effectiveness, feasibility and safety of the mission,” he says. “Are the medical structures still accessible in an emergency and can France still provide air support?”, he wants to know from the cabinet. Minister Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs) may come next week with a letter to parliament on Mali.

The Hercules transport plane from the Netherlands was briefly grounded last week as the Malians closed the airspace. “That is no longer the case,” the defense spokesman said. “At the moment, the Dutch can barely fulfill their duties”