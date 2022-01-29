Mali in collision with European counter-terrorism forces

The end seems in sight for the European military mission in Mali. Dozens of European countries are fighting jihadist groups there, but the African country’s new military regime is increasingly opposed to this and seems to prefer working with Russian mercenaries.

The French now have by far the largest fighting force in Mali, around 5,000 men. But 53 soldiers died in the area and now they want to withdraw gradually. The plan was that other European countries would largely take their place, but it is difficult.

This is evident, for example, from the treatment that Danish troops received upon their arrival in the country. They had received a “clear invitation” from Mali to provide troops. Last week, 90 commandos and 15 military doctors arrived in Mali. And then suddenly the message came that they weren’t allowed in after all.

“The generals who perpetrated a coup sent the message that we are not welcome. They are playing a dirty political game,” Danish Foreign Minister Kofod said yesterday. “That’s why we decided to bring our soldiers home.”

The country’s current leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, came to power after a coup last year. The European Union and Mali’s neighbors condemn the coup and demand new elections.

Respect

The Danes were expected to join the so-called Takuba mission, a new European force to replace the French Barkhane mission. After the return of the Danes, the fifteen countries concerned held emergency consultations today. Over the next two weeks, they will discuss what the future counterterrorism mission in the Sahel region should look like.

The French react less diplomatically than the Danes. Foreign Minister Le Drian called the regime’s behavior is unacceptable. “We can’t go on like this, it can’t go on. The junta is illegal.”

Prime Minister Diop of Mali calls who comments “full of contempt” and asks for respect. “The French attitude must change. We are reviewing several military treaties. If they violate our sovereignty, we will ask for adjustments.”