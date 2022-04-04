Sri Lankan ministers propose the resignation of the president and the prime minister | Abroad

The Minister of Education announced it today. It is not yet known whether the president has accepted the resignation.

Three other members of the powerful Rajapaksa family were among the ministers who tendered their resignations. They managed the Finance, Agriculture and Sports portfolios.

The president declared a state of emergency in Sri Lanka on Saturday after days of protests and imposed a curfew from Saturday evening to Monday morning. About 750 protesters, including MPs including opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, didn’t care.

They demonstrated in Colombo, the country’s largest city, against inflation and the president’s economic policies, among other things. Many protesters have called for the ousting of the Rajapaksa family, which has returned to power since November 2019.

Social media such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are no longer or barely accessible in the country, according to the Daily Mirror.