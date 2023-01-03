Republican McCarthy won’t win majority in House Speaker’s vote | Abroad

Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to secure a majority in the first two ballots for Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. It therefore takes several votes before there is a new president.

McCarthy needed 218 votes to become president and succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi, but he only got 203 on the first two ballots to slide forward.

It’s the first time in a hundred years that the House, the US equivalent of the House of Representatives, needs multiple votes to elect a new president. Most of the time, the result is practically predetermined.

There will be another vote tomorrow, which could in theory produce a new successor. Otherwise, there will be another vote. As a result, it could take days before there is a new president.

Republicans won a majority in the House in November, but some Republicans believe McCarthy, 57, of California, is a senior politician who should make way for a more outspoken candidate.

Work in the House of Representatives is at a standstill until a new speaker is elected. This means, among other things, that no new laws can be introduced.

