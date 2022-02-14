North Macedonia’s president brings bullied 11-year-old girl to school
Embla attends the Bashkimi Unity School in the town of Gostivar in western North Macedonia. According to the parents of her classmates, she is aggressive towards other children. They wanted Embla kicked out of school. According to health care providers, the girl showed no aggressive tendencies.
The school principal tried to solve the problem by rotating Embla between different classes. But for many parents, that was not enough. They have been boycotting the school since early February.
Inclusiveness
Reason for the country’s president, the social democrat Stevo Pendarovski, 58, to send a signal. He picked Embla home this week and took her to school.
“We are all equal in our society,” Pendarovski said. “I came here to lend my support and raise awareness about inclusivity.” He described as “unacceptable” the behavior of people who threaten children’s rights.
“Especially when it comes to children with atypical development. Not only do they deserve the same rights, but they also need to feel equal and welcome in the classroom and on the schoolyard. It is our duty, as a government, but also as individuals. The key is empathy.
