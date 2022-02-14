North Macedonia’s president brings bullied 11-year-old girl to school

Inclusiveness

Reason for the country’s president, the social democrat Stevo Pendarovski, 58, to send a signal. He picked Embla home this week and took her to school.

“We are all equal in our society,” Pendarovski said. “I came here to lend my support and raise awareness about inclusivity.” He described as “unacceptable” the behavior of people who threaten children’s rights.

“Especially when it comes to children with atypical development. Not only do they deserve the same rights, but they also need to feel equal and welcome in the classroom and on the schoolyard. It is our duty, as a government, but also as individuals. The key is empathy.