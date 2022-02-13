Burglary and arson at Professor Albina’s residence

A teacher in Albina was the victim of burglaries overnight from Friday to Saturday. As if that weren’t enough, his bedroom in the servants’ quarters was also set on fire. The woman herself reported on social networks.

†I worked on Albina for almost eleven years and anga disi joe thanks me. I’ll leave everything for the Big Man up there. Destroy an educational institution just like that. And all my stuff. Are you safe as a teacher?writes the victim.

She told Waterkant.Net editors that the perpetrator(s) probably entered the house through the so-called manhole. “I was in town when it happened. My husband wasn’t home and when he came back he only saw smoke,” she told our editors.

His story was picked up by ABOP DNA member Genevievre Jordan, who calls it a cowardly act. “Albina’s teachers are frequently robbed. Reason enough to defend this group,” said the parliamentarian.

She indicates that she had previously asked DNA for a fund for teachers in the Netherlands, which they can turn to in such cases for compensation for their material damage.

†You’re not alone; Everything will be alright. As a member of the Standing Committee on Education in DNA, I will again present workable proposals for the government and ensure that a solution is effectively found in this issue of “teacher safety insideJordan wrote.