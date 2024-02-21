New Tool in iOS 17.4 Helps Monitor Battery Health on iPhone 15

Apple has recently introduced a new software update, iOS 17.4, currently in beta testing, that brings significant changes to how users can track the battery life and overall health of the iPhone 15. The update revamps the Battery sub-menu in the Settings app to provide more detailed information about the battery’s health.

Previously, users could only see the battery’s capacity as a percentage in a section labeled Battery Health & Charging. With the new update, this menu has been renamed to Battery Health and now indicates whether the battery is operating at normal levels or not. By tapping on Battery Health, users can access a sub-menu that displays important information such as the iPhone’s battery cycle count, manufacture date, and date of first use.

Apple has also retested all iPhone 15 models and set a standard that the batteries should maintain at least 80% capacity after 1,000 charge and drain cycles. The tech giant has also announced that the iPhone 15 series, which includes the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, has been found to have exemplary battery life capabilities in CNET’s recent battery tests.

With this update, Apple aims to make it easier for users to understand and monitor their iPhone’s battery health. This is a significant step towards effective battery management, and users are eager to see more additions in the future that will further improve battery performance and longevity. Stay tuned for more updates on Dodo Finance.

