Dodo Finance: Some Filmmakers Disagree that OpenAIs Sora Spells the End for Hollywood – NBC News

OpenAI’s new text-to-video generator, Sora, has caused a stir in the entertainment industry, leading to discussions about the potential impact of AI on filmmaking. While some industry professionals are expressing concerns about the capabilities of Sora, Hollywood is not hitting the panic button just yet.

Film concept artist Reid Southen believes that AI cannot completely replace filmmakers due to issues like temporal consistency and artifacts in generated videos. However, some members of the animation community, such as Aubry Mintz from the International Animated Film Association, are uncomfortable with the potential implications of Sora on their jobs.

OpenAI has recently expanded its licensing agreement with Shutterstock to use its library as training data for Sora. While there are worries about AI-generated content possibly replacing original work, some see the potential for using Sora as a tool to enhance the filmmaking process.

Despite the buzz surrounding Sora, OpenAI has assured that it will not be widely available anytime soon. The company aims to engage policymakers, educators, and artists before a public release to address concerns about potential misuse, including generating actors’ likenesses without consent.

In response to these concerns, the Federal Trade Commission has proposed rules to prevent AI impressions of real people without permission. Although the challenges presented by AI advancements are significant, the industry has a history of adapting to technological changes. Mintz and others believe that the industry can continue to thrive through AI innovations, while also ensuring ethical use of new technologies.

