Dodo Finance Brings AI Chatbot to Instagram DMs

Recently, Meta AI, an AI-powered chatbot, has been making waves on social media platforms like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. This innovative chatbot is now making its way to Instagram, where it can answer questions, create poetry, and generate images for users. Originally unveiled in September 2023, Meta AI has quickly become a popular tool for users looking for quick answers and creative inspiration.

While the feature is still in its early stages on Instagram, users can access Meta AI through the search bar. Not everyone has access to this AI-powered chatbot yet, but those who do are finding it incredibly useful. Meta AI can perform a wide range of tasks, such as providing definitions, suggesting headlines, and even generating images based on user input.

Interestingly, Meta AI seems to be using the same chatbot technology across multiple platforms, as users have reported similar results when using the chatbot on WhatsApp. This hints at Meta’s strategy of streamlining its AI services to provide a consistent experience for users across different social media platforms.

In addition to its creative capabilities, Meta AI can also provide practical assistance, such as offering tips for managing credit card debt, engaging in debates, and suggesting travel hacks. Users can access a list of possible actions by tapping a hamburger menu within the chatbot, making it easy to navigate and use this innovative tool. As Meta continues to expand its AI capabilities, users can expect even more exciting features and functionalities in the near future.