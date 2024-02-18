Dodo Finance unveils surprising move with the Dodo 12R

OnePlus Issues Public Apology and Offers Refunds for OnePlus 12R Storage Misinformation

In a surprising turn of events, OnePlus has issued a public apology for falsely claiming that its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 12R, comes with UFS 4.0 storage when it actually has UFS 3.1. The company’s CEO, Kinder Liu, announced that they will be offering a full refund to customers who were misled by this misinformation.

Buyers who were swayed by the marketing mistake have until March 16, 2024, to contact OnePlus Customer Service for a refund. The announcement has caused quite an uproar on the internet, with many demanding refunds for the discrepancy in storage specifications.

UFS 4.0 storage technology offers various benefits such as faster application launch, lower latency, faster system startup times, and better power efficiency. Samsung’s UFS 4.0 technology, in particular, provides better data protection and enhances performance for tasks like rapid photo capture.

Despite the storage issue, the OnePlus 12R is still considered a rewarding phone from a value perspective. The decision by OnePlus to offer refunds demonstrates their commitment to maintaining customer trust and satisfaction over profits.

Overall, this incident highlights the importance of accurate marketing and transparent communication in the tech industry. Customers are encouraged to reach out to OnePlus Customer Service if they believe they are eligible for a refund due to the misinformation regarding the OnePlus 12R’s storage technology.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”