Dodo Finance: New leaks suggest iPhone 16 will have a plethora of buttons

Apple is set to shake up the smartphone market once again with the highly anticipated iPhone 16, as leaked images of alleged prototype units have surfaced online. Renowned Apple leaker Sonny Dickson has shared photographic evidence of the new design changes, giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect.

One of the most notable features of the new iPhone 16 models is the addition of a programmable action button on the left side, along with a new “Capture” button on the right side. This move is seen as a major departure from the conventional design of previous iPhone models, promising users more customizable options and enhanced functionality.

Additionally, iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be 0.2-inches larger than last year’s models, with the iPhone 16 Pro measuring in at 6.3-inches and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at a whopping 6.9-inches. This increase in screen size is sure to delight users who crave a more immersive viewing experience on their devices.

However, not everyone is pleased with the changes, as some users have expressed disappointment that the physical home button will not be making a return in the iPhone 16 models. This decision marks a significant shift away from the traditional button layout that many users have grown accustomed to, leading to mixed reactions among Apple enthusiasts.

Overall, the upcoming release of the iPhone 16 is generating a buzz in the tech community, with fans eagerly awaiting the official announcement from Apple. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for more updates on the latest developments in the world of technology and finance.