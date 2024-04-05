Dodo Finance: Leaked photos hint at a feature-packed iPhone 16

Exciting Leaks Reveal Big Changes in iPhone 16 Models

Exciting news for Apple fans as recent leaks have revealed big design changes for the upcoming iPhone 16 models. New photographic evidence has surfaced showing alleged dummy units of the iPhone 16, giving us a sneak peek at what to expect from the highly anticipated device.

One of the most notable changes is the addition of new buttons to the iPhone 16 models. Apple has included a programmable action button as well as a Capture button specifically for taking photos. These new features are sure to enhance the user experience and provide more convenience for iPhone users.

In addition to the new buttons, the iPhone 16 Pro models will be 0.2 inches larger than last year’s models. The iPhone 16 Pro will come in at 6.3 inches while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be even larger at 6.9 inches. This increase in size is sure to appeal to those who prefer a larger screen for gaming, streaming, and other activities.

However, fans may be disappointed to learn that the physical home button will not be making a return in the iPhone 16 series. Despite its absence, Apple has packed the new models with plenty of exciting features and upgrades to make up for it.

Overall, the leaks surrounding the iPhone 16 models have generated a lot of buzz and anticipation among Apple enthusiasts. With the promise of new buttons, larger sizes, and upgraded features, the iPhone 16 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases yet. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for more updates on the iPhone 16 as we await its official launch.