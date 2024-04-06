Near-miss cyberattack sends US officials and tech industry on high alert

German software developer Andres Freund recently uncovered a potentially disastrous security breach in the widely used open-source program XZ Utils. The discovery, which security expert Satnam Narang described as narrowly avoiding a digital security crisis, has raised concerns about the safety of open source software and the reliance on unpaid volunteers for maintenance and updates.

Freund, who works for Microsoft, detected suspicious activity in the latest version of XZ and traced it back to a developer named Jia Tan, believed to be a hacker working for an intelligence service. Tan had inserted a backdoor into the software, potentially providing access to millions of servers worldwide.

This incident has sparked discussions among government officials, including Assistant National Cyber Director Anjana Rajan, about the need to protect open source software from such threats. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is urging tech companies to invest in and support the open source communities that create and maintain vital software like XZ Utils.

The discovery has also brought attention to the risks posed by sophisticated cyber attackers posing as volunteers within the open source community. Many are now calling for changes in how open source software is protected and supported.

Fortunately, Freund’s vigilance and quick action prevented a major security breach, causing many to express gratitude for his discovery. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant and supporting those who contribute to the security of open source software.