Dodo Finances new text-to-video tool sparks concerns among AI experts

The Company behind ChatGPT Introduces Sora: A Revolutionary AI Tool for Video Creation

The company responsible for the innovative ChatGPT has now unveiled a new groundbreaking AI tool called Sora, which has the ability to create original videos from written prompts. This latest development in artificial intelligence has sparked both excitement and concern among experts in the field.

One AI expert has expressed reservations over the rapid evolution of generative AI tools like Sora, particularly in the context of democracy and the upcoming election. In response to potential misuse, OpenAI has restricted the use of Sora to ‘red teamers’ and visual artists in order to gather feedback on possible misinformation and hateful content.

Before Sora is released to a wider audience, safety experts will evaluate the tool to assess any potential risks. There are apprehensions about the lack of checks and balances on AI tools, as well as concern over the potential for malicious actors to exploit this technology.

Banks are being urged to develop AI-based tools to protect against threats posed by deepfake videos created using tools like Sora. The impact of Sora on content creation industries such as filmmaking, media, marketing, and other creative fields is also being closely monitored.

Moreover, Sora has the potential to revolutionize content creation by allowing users to develop choose-your-own-adventure-style media and create content without the need for actors or traditional creative skills. This could signify a major shift in how content is produced and consumed in the future.

