Dodo Finance: All About the New Generative AI Platform

Google has recently introduced Gemini, a cutting-edge suite of generative AI models, apps, and services that is set to redefine the field of artificial intelligence. Developed by Google’s AI research labs DeepMind and Google Research, Gemini boasts three distinct models – Ultra, Pro, and Nano – each designed to cater to different needs and capabilities.

One of the standout features of Gemini is its multimodal functionality, allowing it to seamlessly work with various forms of data including audio, images, videos, codebases, and text in multiple languages. The models within Gemini can transcribe speech, caption images and videos, generate artwork, and perform a range of other tasks with remarkable accuracy and efficiency.

Gemini Ultra, the flagship model of the suite, is now accessible through an API on Vertex AI and AI Studio for a monthly fee of $20. Meanwhile, Gemini Pro, an enhanced version of Google’s LaMDA model, can be accessed for free in Gemini apps, AI Studio, and Vertex AI. Furthermore, Gemini Nano, a compact yet powerful model, is capable of running on mobile devices and is already providing advanced functionalities in Google’s Pixel 8 Pro.

Google claims that Gemini surpasses OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 on various benchmarks, showcasing its superiority in the realm of generative AI. Additionally, Gemini Pro is expected to charge $0.0025 per character for text input and $0.00005 per character for generated text output in Vertex AI once it exits the preview phase.

Overall, Gemini’s arrival has generated significant excitement within the tech community, as experts forecast that it could potentially revolutionize the use of AI in diverse industries. With Google’s commitment to further develop the Gemini platform, the future of generative AI looks brighter than ever. Stay tuned as Gemini continues to set new standards in the world of artificial intelligence.

