APE

ONS News• today, 01:16

In the US state of Florida, evacuations have been ordered in several locations due to an approaching hurricane. The hurricane previously passed through the Bahamas as a tropical storm. There, 860 people had to seek refuge elsewhere.

Wind speeds of 120 kilometers per hour have been measured and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) now speaks of a category 1 hurricane named Nicole. Florida’s evacuation order also applies to former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is currently about 100 miles from West Palm Beach.. The hurricane is expected to make landfall after midnight (local time) between West Palm Beach and Melbourne, cities north of Miami.

storm surge

Authorities are considering storm surges that could further devastate the state’s coastline. The Washington Post writes that high water levels have already caused damage to some buildings in coastal municipalities. Last September, Florida was also hit by Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the continental United States.