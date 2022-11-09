The Bosnian emergency services immediately gave the alert. The two sent their location via their phones. We could see that they had arrived in a dangerous ravine,” says Fahrudin Dobraca, director of a mountain rescue service in Sarajevo, who carried out an operation that night with 14 rescuers – all volunteers. “We told them not to move if possible. After that their battery was dead and we lost contact.

In addition to several rescue services with dogs, the police also assisted in the search, and the EU peacekeeping force Eufor was called upon. “We found their car in the village of Bobovica. The area they had traveled from there is very inhospitable, with peaks reaching 2000 meters high. Last night it was three below zero, where the Dutch were sitting maybe six,” Dobraca explains hastily.

Meanwhile, De Groot and Aarts were trying to keep warm. ,,We were in a clearing, on a slope, full of wind. We thought they might rescue us with a helicopter, so we sat there,” says Aarts. They ate some of their lunch leftovers, cookies and a bag of M&Ms. “Then we were scared. I read on the internet that there were black bears here. Suddenly we heard a noise and we were shocked. It turned out to be a rolling log. In the hours that followed, the main fear was: will we be found in time?