Lunar rocket launch delayed two days due to tropical storm | Technology

09 nov 2022 om 09:59

The launch of the rocket with which the NASA space agency wants to put people back on the Moon in 2025 has been postponed for two days. Due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole, the rocket will not be able to go into space until November 16.

NASA and the United States Weather Services are closely monitoring the development of the tropical storm. Nicole is still gaining strength. The storm is expected to develop into a Category 1 hurricane.

Weather forecasts show the hurricane will sweep through the Florida space base. NASA thinks the rocket can stay on the launch pad. But if the hurricane continues to gain strength, the moon rocket must be brought to safety.

Due to the arrival of the hurricane, the launch date was pushed back two days. Originally the rocket was supposed to launch on November 14, now it will be November 16. If the missile has to be taken to safety, the delay may increase further. Moving the rocket takes eight to twelve hours at a time.

NASA has been trying to send the rocket into space since late August. Three previous attempts failed due to technical issues. Hurricane Ian also threw a spanner in the works. To avoid damaging the rocket, the space agency returned the rocket to the hangar.

We’re still going to the moon

The launch is the first mission of the Artemis program, with which NASA wants to send humans to the moon for the first time since 1972. As a dress rehearsal, a spacecraft with no people on board has to make the difficult crossing. This mission is called Artemis I.

The spacecraft should fly to the moon in about a month and a half. It then circles around it for a few orbits, after which it returns to Earth. Using parachutes, the flight must end in the Pacific Ocean.

The SLS is the most powerful rocket ever and was specially developed for the Artemis lunar program. At the very top of this launcher is Orion. The rear part, which provides power and propulsion, was developed in Europe. The solar panels that produce electricity come from Leiden.