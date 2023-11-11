Hezbollah Unveils New Weapons in Ongoing Clash with Israeli Troops – Dodo Finance

Hezbollah Introduces New Weapons Along Lebanon-Israel Border

Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, made a recent announcement that his fighters have brought in new weapons to the ongoing conflict along the Lebanon-Israel border. Among these weapons is a missile with a heavy warhead. Nasrallah claims that these additions will help his group withstand Israel’s offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Nasrallah openly criticized the United States for failing to intervene and put a stop to Israel’s aggressive attack on Gaza. In response, he warned that attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria will continue unless the war in Gaza is brought to an end.

Tensions in the area have continued to escalate, with Hezbollah launching three suicide drones towards northern Israel in retaliation for an Israeli strike in central Syria. This strike resulted in the death of seven Hezbollah fighters.

Nasrallah argues that Hezbollah’s attacks on Israeli posts along the border are a strategic move, designed to divert Israeli troops while they focus on the Gaza Strip. The death toll in Gaza has already surpassed 11,000 people.

Highlighting the changing nature of the conflict, Nasrallah revealed that Hezbollah is now using unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance drones to monitor northern Israel. In addition, the group claims to have successfully attacked three Israeli posts and an infantry unit, causing direct hits on their targets.

The Shiite Muslim Amal group, which is allied with Hezbollah, suffered casualties as an Israeli drone strike killed one fighter and wounded two others.

In a bold move, Nasrallah announced that Hezbollah used a Burkan rocket against an Israeli military post along the border. These rockets possess the capability of carrying a warhead weighing between 300 to 500 kilograms.

In response to the attacks from Lebanon, the Israeli military has been conducting strikes against Hezbollah targets, including infrastructure, military posts, weapons depots, and intelligence facilities.

Israel’s air force took its most extensive action yet since the conflict began, targeting a truck in the coastal town of Zahrani.

Nasrallah has called upon Muslim and Arab leaders attending the Saudi-hosted summit to unite and demand that the United States cease its aggression and crimes in Gaza.

The situation along the Lebanon-Israel border remains highly volatile, with both sides actively engaged in military operations. The world waits to see if any diplomatic efforts will emerge to de-escalate the situation and bring about peace in the region.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”