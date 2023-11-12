Dodo Finance: Frances Far-right Le Pen Unites Against Antisemitism

Marine Le Pen and her far-right National Rally (RN) party are set to participate in the upcoming march against antisemitism in Paris, despite facing opposition from other political figures and organizations. The President of the French National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, along with several other parties, have refused to march alongside the RN due to its history of antisemitism.

The RN, founded in 1973 by Jean-Marie Le Pen, has faced backlash for making antisemitic comments, resulting in fines. However, Marine Le Pen has tried to distance herself from these views, maintaining a pro-Israel stance and expelling known antisemites from the party.

Critics argue that the RN’s participation in the march may be strategically motivated and that the party has not genuinely transformed its ideology. They believe that the RN’s involvement in the march could be an attempt to improve its public image.

Interestingly, Louis Aliot, the RN mayor of Perpignan, has garnered support from Jewish activist and Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld, which has raised eyebrows among many observers.

The Council of French Jewish Institutions (Crif) and other parties have strongly objected to the RN’s involvement, accusing them of trying to instrumentalize the march. In response, France’s Socialist, Communist, and Green parties are advocating for a republican “cordon sanitaire” to prevent the RN from gaining influence.

Meanwhile, the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party has decided not to participate in the march at all, highlighting the deep divisions within French politics regarding this issue.

Some experts warn that the “firewall” against the far right in France may have its limits. While the alliance of parties against the RN has been effective so far, there are signs that voters may be growing tired of this united front. This fatigue could potentially make voters more open to supporting the RN and its far-right platform.

As the nation prepares for the march against antisemitism, the involvement of the RN is stirring up controversies and shedding light on the ongoing struggle to combat far-right ideologies in France. Only time will tell if this event will lead to a greater shift in the political landscape of the country.

