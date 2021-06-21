Germany suspects Russian spy scientist | Abroad

Ilnuer N. transmitted sensitive information to a member of the Russian secret service at least three times between October 2020 and June 2021, according to prosecutors. He would always have received money for it. N. worked at the unnamed university in the science and technology department.

Another spy case

This spy case is one of many in Europe. At the end of May, Italy expelled two other Russian diplomats. It happened after an Italian naval captain disclosed classified documents to a Russian Embassy employee in exchange for money. The Italian navy employee was arrested.

In December of last year, two Russian diplomats had to leave the Netherlands because they were involved in espionage activities in the Dutch high-tech sector. The couple worked for the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR. According to the AIVD, the spy case “very likely” caused damage to organizations where Russian informants were active. The Russians were interested in information on artificial intelligence, semiconductors and nanotechnology.