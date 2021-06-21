American arrested for stealing 20,000 kilos of pistachios

US police arrested a man for stealing nearly 20,000 kilograms of pistachios. The shipment went missing earlier this month, but detectives recovered the nuts over the weekend. This is reported by police in Tulare County, between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

A Terra Bella pistachio company recently discovered that a significant amount of pistachios were missing. An investigation led to a truck, which was parked in a village further away.

The nuts were already packed in smaller bags. Police said the 34-year-old trucker was considering reselling his load. He is stuck.

The pistachios have been returned to Touchstone Pistachio Company, which has yet to comment on the curious theft. It is not known how the driver got to see a truck full of nuts.

Surprise

The huge find is surprised by the reaction on social networks. “How the hell does he think it wouldn’t stand out,” someone wrote, referring to the assailant.

Nut theft is a major problem in California and occurs regularly, causing millions of dollars in damages. Last year, a 23-year-old man was arrested for stealing two trucks full of pistachios.