Former MEP suspected of corruption becomes key witness in corruption case

Pier Antonio Panzeri during a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg in 2019. Panzeri is a suspect in a major corruption scandal at the European Parliament. Image access point

The 67-year-old Panzeri is seen as the kingpin of corrupt practices, in which Qatar and Morocco are said to have bought the influence of MEPs. A human rights group he created, Fight Impunity, is said to have served as a cover for corrupt practices. According to the Belgian prosecutor, this is only the second time that Belgium has made agreements in this way with a suspect in exchange for a reduced sentence.

The Italian promises to explain to prosecutors, among other things, how the bribe worked, where the money was funneled and who came up with the plan. He also promises to name more names of people involved. In exchange, he can expect a reduced sentence, although, according to the prosecution, he still risks a prison sentence and a fine.

This is a maximum of 5 years in prison, including 4 years suspended, reports the Belgian press agency Belga based on judicial sources. He must also return the assets estimated at 1 million euros that he acquired through corruption, according to justice.

Panzeri, who was in the European Parliament’s Social Democrat group between 2004 and 2019, has been charged with corruption, money laundering and participating in a criminal organisation. Like Greek MEP Eva Kaili and her companion, Italian Francesco Giorgi, he has been detained in Belgium since December.

Silver suitcases passed the apartment



Their arrest follows around twenty house searches, mainly in Belgium and Italy. In doing so, officers found hundreds of thousands of euros in cash, including six tons in Panzeri’s apartment. According to Belgian media, Giorgi, a former Panzeri employee, has now pleaded guilty and Kaili has admitted she was aware of the “suitcases containing cash that passed through her apartment”.

Panzeri’s wife and daughter are also believed to be implicated in the corruption scandal: Belgium has submitted an extradition request to Italy. The Belgian newspaper The evening and the Italian newspaper The Republic write that they saw police wiretaps, which would indicate that they collected money in Morocco. Qatar and Morocco still deny any involvement.

In response to the corruption scandal, which threatens to seriously damage the credibility of the European Parliament, the President of the Parliament, Roberta Metsola, presented fourteen proposals. These should make parliamentarians less vulnerable to corruption.

For example, she wants MEPs and their staff to be more transparent about the people they meet and for all visitors to the European Parliament to state the reason for their presence. For her, former parliamentarians lose the right to a permanent pass for the building, so they must apply for a day pass in the same way as other visitors.