Sint Maarten will completely eradicate exotic monkey species | Interior

In Sint Maarten, the government has approved a controversial plan to eradicate the entire population of vervet monkeys. Non-native monkey species would cause great nuisance. Opponents of the plan say there are better options. At the end of January, the Oranjes will visit the Caribbean islands. The theme of nature is also on the agenda.

The government of Sint Maarten has asked the NGO Nature Foundation St. Maarten to capture and euthanize at least 450 monkeys over the next three years. “When a species establishes itself in an area where it is not native, there are often no predators to control the population,” said Leslie Hickerson, head of the foundation. “Nature stewardship is an important aspect of keeping the island healthy for those who come after us.”

The plan was widely criticized. So it seems that more thought needs to be given to sterilization and environmental management, rather than such a drastic measure. Vervet monkeys, which are characterized by their gray-brown bodies and black faces with white fur, are native to southern and eastern Africa, but are also found on some Caribbean islands. In these places, the population has increased to tens of thousands of monkeys.

exotic animals

Monkeys were introduced to the area around the 17th century when European settlers presumably brought them as exotic pets. Research by the Nature Foundation St. Maarten showed in 2020 that there were around 450 vervet monkeys living on Sint Maarten.

In a recent study, the first figures indicate a strong increase. “The number of monkeys on Sint Maarten will continue to increase if action is not taken, and the consequences for native ecosystems on Sint Maarten will be severe,” says the Nature Foundation St. Maarten.



Estimate I think a better and more publicly acceptable approach would be to spay males and females

Better options, solid research

Farmers have often complained about the monkeys because they “loot their crops and destroy their livelihoods”, according to the foundation. But according to Dave Du Toit, founder of the Vervet Monkey Foundation in South Africa, where the species is native, culling is unlikely to work. “I think a better and more publicly acceptable approach would be to sterilize both males and females,” he told the British newspaper. The Guardian.

According to Du Toit, there are options for a more harmonious existence between the monkeys and the inhabitants of Sint Maarten: “This requires research on the availability of food for wild animals, but this is not the case.” According to him, it is also necessary to find out which natural areas can be used without being disturbed by animals.

Orange in the Caribbean

At the end of January, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia will depart for the Caribbean islands. For two weeks they will visit Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. The history of slavery, local culture and nature, among others, are at the center of the visit. This is Princess Amalia’s first introduction to the islands.