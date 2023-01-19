Eating for less than 2.50 euros: with these 5 recipes you can do it effortlessly | My catering budget

Cook & EatDo you like to cook without running out of money? It’s possible. Eatertainment offers five low-cost dishes that all cost less than 2.50 euros.

If you pay attention to the little ones, there are some tricks according to Ritchie van der Heijden. He is a chef and recipe developer at Eatertainment. For this project he made five meals with a special assignment: they could not cost more than 2.50 euros per person.

He himself pays particular attention to seasonal products in order to save money. You then pay less for your fruits and vegetables. Using less meat also makes a difference. And on the taste side: if you have several seasonings at home, you can quickly make a really tasty simple dish.

You don’t need a lot of ingredients to make a great meal. My favorite cuisine is Italian, also because of its simplicity. It’s always delicious with five or six ingredients. Add some garlic, he said earlier on this site. ,,And especially herbs such as oregano, basil and rosemary. Don’t be too modest.

Stuffed Turkish bread. © Eatertainment



A Turkish bread is nice and airy inside and it has a crispy crust on top. Due to the lightness, you can easily scoop out the bread and fill it with different ingredients. This recipe for Stuffed Turkish Bread is ideal when you don’t have a lot of time to cook, but still want a hearty meal.

Shakshuka with beans. © Eatertainment



In fact, you eat shashuka for breakfast. But it is also an ideal dish for lunch or dinner. This variant is made with black beans, but lends itself well to variation. Leftover vegetables, other beans, bread, or dairy can easily be turned into this one-pot dish.

3. Jambalaya with beans and pineapple

Jambalaya with beans and pineapple. © Eatertainment



Jambalaya is a dish originating from New Orleans. The dish originally consists of heavily spiced rice with chicken and ham. The word comes from the French hamam, which means ham, and ya, the old African word for rice. This variant is vegetarian and therefore with beans and nuts.

4. Beet, Brie and Thyme Quiche

Beet, Brie and Thyme Quiche © Eatertainment



You can easily vary with a quiche. In this recipe you will find the combination of beetroot, cheese and nuts. Do you have a piece left? Then store it in the fridge or freeze it. Handy after a busy day.

5.Sweet potato with feta and broccoli

Sweet potato with feta and broccoli © Eatertainment



A dish on the griddle is a perfect way to make it easy a nutritious meal to put on the table on a weekday. You can choose any type of vegetable, but also meat, fish and vegetarian dishes.

