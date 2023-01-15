Failed attack on a courthouse in Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname | Abroad

A courthouse in Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname, was gunned down on Friday night. Grenades were also thrown at the building, including an anti-tank grenade. They didn’t leave. The vice president talks about an attack. No one was injured, Surinamese media report.

The Subdistrict Court Judge’s building is located near the Dutch Embassy in Paramaribo. At around 10:30 p.m., the perpetrators, presumably two men, arrived at the building on a moped. The person in the back came down, threw a bag containing the explosives over a fence and fired into the building. CCTV footage shows the two attackers then left.

A police officer and a security guard were present in the building at the time of the shooting. They came out to see exactly what was going on. No one was hurt.

The suspects have not yet been arrested. It is not known why they tried to blow up the building.

Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk spoke about an attack on Saturday at an inserted press conference. Justice Minister Kenneth Amoksi also said it was an attack on the rule of law and the justice system. He said it was an “act of intimidation”.

The government has announced additional security measures. Among other things, the visibility of the police and the army will be increased.

