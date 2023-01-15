PowNed film crew attacked during ‘lignite village’ protest Lützerath | General

15 jan 2023 om 01:02Update: 5 uur geleden

A film crew is present during the protest in the German ‘lignite village’ of Lützerath on Saturday PowerNed harassed by a group of activists, President Dominique Weesie confirms after a previous report by the LIT. The broadcaster reports.

The militants who attacked the film crew of PowerNed accused, according to LIT a flag of the far-left Antifa movement.

The cameraman of PowerNed his hand hurts and the camera is damaged, but otherwise he and the reporter are unharmed. “They are there to report and just do their job,” broadcaster Weesie said. “This also applies to other colleagues. It’s about nothing.”

“It wasn’t aimed specifically at us, but in fact all the reporters there were pelted with rocks,” Weesie said.

The German association of journalists DJV denounces the harassment. “The free collection of information from Lützerath is necessary and must be guaranteed. Attacking or obstructing the press is not a minor offence,” the organization said.

Injured in clash with police

Climate activists have occupied Lützerath in Germany for almost two years now. The government authorized the demolition of the village so that the lignite mine of energy giant RWE could expand.

According to the government, this is the only way to produce enough energy in the years to come. Activists oppose it, because lignite is extremely polluting.

Thousands of climate activists from all over Europe came to the protests in Lützerath. The protest was largely peaceful on Saturday, but in the end police used water cannons and pepper spray to arrest protesters.

Three activists were injured in a clash with police. A journalist from PA describes the atmosphere on Saturday afternoon as gloomy.