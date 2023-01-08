Evacuations due to ‘record’ flooding in Australia’s northwest

Reuters

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from areas cut off by flooding in northwestern Australia. The Kimberley, a sparsely populated region in the state of Western Australia, has been ravaged by the aftermath of Hurricane Ellie, which brought heavy rain.

“People in the Kimberley experience flooding once every 100 years, the worst flood Western Australia has seen in its history,” said Stephen Dawson, Western Australia’s Minister for Emergency Services. “Water is everywhere.”

One of the hardest hit places is the town of Fitzroy Crossing, a community of about 1,300 people. Supplies have to be airlifted there as the roads are flooded.

River at record height

Across the Kimberley, where around 50% of the population is indigenous, 233 people have been evacuated so far, authorities said.

The Australian Meteorological Office reported that rainfall eased after the storm moved east into the Northern Territory, but warned that “record flooding” in the Kimberley was continuing.

Reached Fitzroy River Wednesday 15.81 meters at Fitzroy Crossing, breaking the record of 13.95 meters set in 2002.

Recovery takes months

State emergency services have warned residents of other small communities of rising waters in the area. One of them is the seaside town of Broome.

Although it is difficult to estimate the extent of the flood damage, authorities expect recovery to take months. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged state aid.

Extreme weather conditions

Australia’s environment is in a worrying state, research has shown this summer. Climate change has considerable consequences for nature.

“It is destroying habitats for our native animals and exacerbating extreme weather conditions that cause bushfires and flooding,” said Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.

