Large demonstration in Tel-Aviv against the new ultra-right government in Israel | Abroad

Several thousand people took to the streets of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Saturday evening. They demonstrate against the new far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Protesters gathered in the center of the Israeli coastal city and howled through the streets. They waved Israeli flags and carried banners with texts against the far-right cabinet installed at the end of December.

According to the organizers, the demonstrations are aimed, among other things, at the plans of the new Minister of Justice Jariv Levin to weaken the judicial system. For example, a majority of parliament should be able to pass a law, even if the Supreme Court rules that it violates the constitution. Levin also wants to change the composition of the institute that appoints the judges.

“We will not allow our country to be destroyed! We will continue to fight for our democracy,” tweeted Merav Michaeli of the Social Democratic Workers’ Party, which took part in the protest. “If we don’t take to the streets, we will lose our democracy,” protester Hewi Boem told reporters.

According to observers, Israel currently has the most right-wing government the country has ever known. The coalition is based, among others, on the Religious Zionism (RZ) Party, which staunchly opposes a Palestinian state and wants to annex more occupied land through illegal settlements.

