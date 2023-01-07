Injured in protests against the Peruvian government | Abroad

Violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces erupted again as new demonstrations against the Peruvian government. Three officers were injured and were airlifted to the capital Lima for treatment.

Protests around the country erupted again on Wednesday. More than 40 people have been injured since then, the health ministry said.

On Friday, protesters threw stones at police. They also attempted to storm Juliaca airport, a radio station reports. The police fired tear gas into the crowd.

The protests target President Dina Boluarte, who came to power after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was ousted. The demonstrators demand the resignation of Boluarte, the dissolution of parliament and the release of ex-president Castillo.

Castillo, a former village teacher, wanted to prevent a vote of no confidence in December and dissolved parliament. But then he was removed from his post. He was arrested for the coup attempt and remains in custody. His supporters have taken to the streets several times since his arrest. More than 20 people were killed in clashes with police.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”