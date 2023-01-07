Good news for winter sports enthusiasts: Lots of snow expected in the winter sports areas of the Alps | Abroad

At present, many slopes in the alpine region are still green and there are few places with fresh snow. The worries of winter sports enthusiasts fade somewhat Weatheronline concerns, however, like snow in the sun. The French Alps will be the first to face fresh snow on Sunday. Then come the southern slopes of the Swiss Alps and the Italian Alps above 1800 to 2000 meters. Above the snow line, which falls at 1,100 to 1,400 meters, 30 to 40 centimeters of snow can fall, the meteorological office said. From Monday it will be over with snow on the southern slopes of the Alps, but in parts of Austria 10 to 20 centimeters can still fall.