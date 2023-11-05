Dodo Finance: Transcript with Jon Finer, Deputy National Security Adviser, on Face the Nation, November 5, 2023

Title: US Evacuates Citizens from Gaza as Negotiations Continue for Hostage Release

The ongoing conflict between Hamas and the Israeli military has prompted the United States to take action in evacuating its citizens from Gaza. With approximately 400 US citizens in the region, efforts have been made to ensure their safe return. Through negotiations with all parties involved, over 300 Americans have already been successfully evacuated, with ongoing efforts to bring back the remaining individuals.

Furthermore, negotiations are currently underway to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including a number of Americans. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, both the President of the United States and the Israeli government have expressed the possibility of a temporary ceasefire to facilitate the release of these captives.

In the midst of the conflict, the US has condemned Hamas for the use of human shields, emphasizing the need for the Israeli military to distinguish between civilians and fighters. The American government has also raised concerns about the use of weaponry in the conflict, as the US provides military aid to Israel. To ensure compliance with international norms, the transfer of security assistance is accompanied by assurances regarding the law of armed conflict.

However, not all support for the Israeli military’s approach has been unanimous. Democratic lawmakers and Arab leaders have criticized what they perceive as a lack of proportionality in the counterterrorism campaign. They have called for a more measured and deliberate approach that takes into consideration the lives and wellbeing of civilians caught in the crossfire.

While acknowledging the ongoing threat posed by Hamas, the United States is deeply concerned about the devastating toll on civilians. It expects the Israeli military to adhere to international humanitarian law, prioritizing the safety and welfare of innocent individuals.

During Secretary Blinken’s recent discussions in the West Bank, the focus has been on the future of the Palestinian Authority and the need for a two-state solution that encompasses both Gaza and the West Bank. The Secretary has emphasized the importance of creating a sustainable and peaceful path forward for all parties involved.

Additionally, concerns have been raised regarding ultra-nationalist members of the Israeli government and their actions, including cutting funding to the Palestinian Authority and arming settlers. The United States has voiced its concerns, asserting that now is not the time to reduce support for the Palestinian Authority. Instead, the focus should be on fostering a conducive environment for peace.

President Biden has amplified the urgent need for change after the conflict, advocating for a two-state solution that can address the root causes of the conflict and provide a lasting resolution. Striving towards peace and stability remains a top priority for the United States in the region.

As the conflict continues to unfold, the evacuation of US citizens, negotiation for hostage release, and international diplomatic efforts highlight America’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens and the pursuit of a peaceful resolution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

